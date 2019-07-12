US Labor Secretary Acosta announces resignation over Epstein affair

U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta
A file photo of US Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta. (Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)
WASHINGTON: Alex Acosta announced his resignation as US labor secretary Friday (Jul 12), amid criticism of a secret plea deal he negotiated a decade ago with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of sexually abusing young girls.

"I called the president this morning and told him that I thought the right thing was to step aside," Acosta said in a joint appearance with President Donald Trump at the White House.

He will be temporarily replaced by Deputy Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella, Trump said.

Source: Agencies/nh

