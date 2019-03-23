US lawmaker urges FAA, Boeing employees to disclose details on 737 MAX approval

WASHINGTON: The chairman of US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Peter DeFazio on Friday (Mar 22)urged current or former Boeing Co and Federal Aviation Administration employees to come forward with any information about the government's aircraft certification program.

Federal prosecutors, the Transportation Department's inspector general and lawmakers are investigating the FAA's certification of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft that has been involved in two fatal crashes since October.

"It is imperative we continue to ensure we have the highest level of safety for the travelling public," DeFazio said in a statement, urging people to utilise the committee’s whistleblower web page.