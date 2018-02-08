US-led coalition says it struck Syrian pro-regime forces after 'unprovoked attack'

WASHINGTON: The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State said on Wednesday it carried out air strikes against "Syrian pro-regime forces" that carried out an unprovoked attack on Syrian Democratic Forces' headquarters.

In a statement, the coalition said its service members were located with the SDF, an alliance of militias in northern and eastern Syria, during an attack 8 km (5 miles) east of the Euphrates River deconfliction line.

"In defence of Coalition and partner forces, the Coalition conducted strikes against attacking forces to repel the act of aggression against partners engaged in the Global Coalition's defeat-Daesh mission," the statement said, using an Arab acronym for Islamic State.

