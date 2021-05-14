US lifting Ebola travel restrictions on Guinea

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said on Thursday (May 13) it was lifting Ebola-related travel restrictions for US visitors who have recently been in Guinea, effective Friday.

In March, the Department of Homeland Security ordered that travelers who had been in Guinea and Democratic Republic of the Congo within the past 21 days had to fly into one of six US airports - New York-JFK; Chicago; Atlanta; Washington Dulles; Newark, New Jersey; or Los Angeles. The restriction on travel from DRC was lifted on May 3. DHS said on Thursday there had been no new Ebola cases reported in Guinea since early April.



