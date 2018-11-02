US lifts sanctions on two top Turkish officials

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday removed two top Turkish officials from the Global Magnitsky Act sanctions list, according to the Treasury Department website.

The United States had imposed sanctions on the officials, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, in August over Turkey's imprisonment of American pastor Andrew Brunson. Brunson was released in October and has since returned to the United States.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)