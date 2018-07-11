US lists US$200b in Chinese goods to be hit with tariffs

WASHINGTON: The United States late Tuesday (Jul 10) listed the US$200 billion in Chinese export goods that could be hit with tariffs as soon as September, escalating the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

President Donald Trump vowed to hit back after China retaliated for the first round of 25 per cent tariffs on $34 billion worth of imports that Washington imposed last week.

The US Trade Representative office will hold hearings on the targeted products and an administration official said it would take about two months to finalize the list, at which point Trump would decide whether to go ahead with the tariffs.

Trump last week said the United States may ultimately impose tariffs on more than $500 billion worth of Chinese goods - roughly the total amount of US imports from China last year.

The United States began imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods at 12.01am EDT (0401 GMT) on Friday.

