US 'locked and loaded' to strike Syria again if new attack: Haley

NEW YORK: The United States warned on Saturday (Apr 14) that is was "locked and loaded," ready to launch more military strikes on Syria if President Bashar al-Assad's forces carry out a new chemical weapons attack.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley told an emergency Security Council meeting called by Russia that she had spoken to President Donald Trump earlier about the military action in response to an alleged chemical attack a week ago.

"I spoke to the president this morning and he said: If the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded," Haley said.

"When our president draws a red line, our president enforces the red line," she said.

The United States, Britain and France took military action in response to an alleged chemical attack in the rebel-held town of Douma a week ago that killed at least 40 people.

Russia circulated a draft resolution calling for condemnation of the military action, but Britain's ambassador said the strikes were "both right and legal" to alleviate humanitarian suffering in Syria.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called for a vote during the meeting on the measure that condemns the "aggression" against Syria and demands that the allies refrain from any further military strikes.

The United States, Britain and France have argued that military action was necessary after Assad's forces had used toxic gases multiple times in violation of international law.

Air strikes by the allies on Saturday hit three targets that Western officials said were linked to chemical weapons development in the Damascus and Homs areas.

Haley said the United States was confident that the military strikes had crippled Syria's chemical weapons program.

"We are prepared to sustain this pressure, if the Syrian regime is foolish enough to test our will," she said.