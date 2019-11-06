US man stabbed to death after fight over Popeyes chicken sandwich

OXON HILL, Maryland: A man was stabbed to death at a Maryland Popeyes restaurant on Monday (Nov 4) following an altercation that was reportedly linked to the chain's popular fried chicken sandwich, local media reported.

The 28-year-old victim was waiting to order when someone tried to cut the line, starting a fight which began inside the Oxon Hill branch of the restaurant and then spilled outside, local media cited police as saying.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he reportedly died less than an hour later.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect. Police in Maryland released images of the suspect and another person who was with him on Tuesday.

The chain's chicken sandwich returned to stores Sunday after being unavailable for several months.

Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski addresses reporters outside a police station in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Nov 5, 2019, standing next to a photo of a man police suspected of killing a man and a photo of a woman who was apparently with the suspect. (AP Photo/Michael Kunzelman)

