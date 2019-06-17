US measles cases hit 1044 this year

The United States recorded 22 new measles cases last week, a 2.2per cent increase, taking the total cases for the year to 1,044 in the worst outbreak since 1992, federal health officials said on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said https://www.cdc.gov/measles/cases-outbreaks.html it had recorded the 22 cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in 28 states as of June 13.

