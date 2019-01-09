US-Mexico border situation a 'growing crisis': Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: The situation along the US border with Mexico is a "growing crisis," President Donald Trump said Tuesday (Jan 8), stressing that uncontrolled illegal immigration is hurting millions of Americans.

"There is a growing humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border," the president said in a rare live Oval Office address to the nation, adding that every day US Customs and Border Patrol agents "encounter thousands of illegal immigrants trying to enter our country".

Trump repeated his call for a wall on the border, calling it "absolutely critical to border security".