US military backtracks on blocking Afghan data

WASHINGTON: The U.S. military said on Tuesday that a decision to classify key data on the Afghan war was a " human error in labeling" after a watchdog report criticized the move as limiting public accountability in the 16-year-old conflict.

"It was NOT the intent of Resolute Support to withhold or classify information which was available in prior reports," Captain Tom Gresback, a U.S. military spokesman for the Resolute Support coalition in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

"A human error in labeling occurred... The data is not classified and there was no intent to withhold it unnecessarily," Gresback added.

