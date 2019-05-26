US military in region is 'weakest' in history: Iran deputy Guards chief

Flight crew service an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). (Photo: Reuters/US Navy/Matt Herbst)
TEHRAN: The United States military presence in the Middle East is at its "weakest in history", a deputy commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards was on Sunday (May 26) quoted by the semi-official news agency Fars as saying.

US President Donald Trump has tightened economic sanctions against Iran, and his administration says it has built up the US military presence in the region.

It accuses Iran of threats to US troops and interests. Tehran has described US moves as “psychological warfare” and a “political game”.

"The Americans have been present in the region since 1833 and they are now at their weakest in history in West Asia," said Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, a deputy Guards commander, according to Fars.

Source: Reuters/zl

