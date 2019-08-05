US 'must condemn' white supremacy: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump called Monday (Aug 5) for all Americans to condemn white supremacy after two shootings left 29 people dead and sparked accusations that his rhetoric was part of the problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online, consumed by racist hate," the president said in a televised address to the nation from the White House.

"And (with) one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul."



