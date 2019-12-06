Shooter dead at US navy base attack: Sheriff

MIAMI: A shooter was killed after opening fire at a US naval base in Florida on Friday (Dec 6), officials said, with local media reporting several people had been injured.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office said in a message on Twitter that it could "confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead."

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, a sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.

