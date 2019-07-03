US Navy SEAL acquitted of most serious charges in war crimes trial

Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher heads to court
US Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves for a lunch break with wife Andrea from his court-martial trial at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California. (REUTERS/John Gastaldo)

SAN DIEGO: A US Navy SEAL platoon leader charged with committing war crimes in Iraq was acquitted by a military jury on Tuesday (Jul 2) of murder and all other counts except for unlawfully posing with the corpse of a captive Islamic State fighter.

The seven-member jury deliberated for about eight hours before delivering its verdict in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, a decorated career combat veteran whose case had drawn the interest of US President Donald Trump.

