US Navy SEAL acquitted of most serious charges in war crimes trial

SAN DIEGO: A US Navy SEAL platoon leader charged with committing war crimes in Iraq was acquitted by a military jury on Tuesday (Jul 2) of murder and all other counts except for unlawfully posing with the corpse of a captive Islamic State fighter.

The seven-member jury deliberated for about eight hours before delivering its verdict in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, a decorated career combat veteran whose case had drawn the interest of US President Donald Trump.

