ISTANBUL: The United States has no plans to withdraw troops stationed near the town of Manbij in northern Syria despite warnings from Turkey to remove its forces immediately, CNN quoted the U.S. Central Command chief General Joseph Votel as saying.

Pulling U.S. forces from Manbij is "not something we are looking into", the channel's website quoted Votel as saying on Sunday.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans, Editing by William Maclean)