US not seeking 'concrete deliverables' from Trump-Putin meeting: Bolton

Supporters demonstrate ahead of Trump-Putin meeting in Helsinki
Commemorative caps are displayed during Donald Trump's supporters' demonstration ahead of meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, Jul 15, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Ints Kalnins)

WASHINGTON: The United States is not seeking "concrete deliverables" from Monday's (Jul 16) meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a senior White House adviser said on Sunday.

"We have asked, and the Russians have agreed, that it will be basically unstructured. We are not looking for concrete deliverables," White House national security adviser, John Bolton, told ABC's "This Week" in an interview.

