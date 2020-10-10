US Oct 15 presidential debate will not proceed: Debate commission

WASHINGTON: The Oct 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday (Oct 9), adding that both campaigns had announced "alternate plans for that date."

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on Oct 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for Oct 22," the commission said in an emailed statement.



