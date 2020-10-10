US Oct 15 presidential debate will not proceed: Debate commission

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON: The Oct 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday (Oct 9), adding that both campaigns had announced "alternate plans for that date."

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on Oct 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for Oct 22," the commission said in an emailed statement.

Source: Reuters/nh

