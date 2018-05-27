US officials in North Korea for summit prep: Report

WASHINGTON: A group of U.S. officials crossed into North Korea on Sunday for talks on preparations for a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, The Washington Post reported.

The newspaper, citing a person familiar with the arrangements, said former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Sung Kim was summoned from his current post in the Philippines to lead the preparations.

