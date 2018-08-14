US pastor in Turkey appeals for release, lifting of travel ban - lawyer

An American Christian pastor standing trial in Turkey on terrorism charges has appealed again to a Turkish court to release him from house arrest and lift his travel ban, his lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.

The appeal document seen by Reuters said the court should halt any unlawful political interventions and lift judicial control provisions imposed on Andrew Brunson.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Catherine Evans)