US pastor in Turkey appeals for release, lifting of travel ban - lawyer

An American Christian pastor standing trial in Turkey on terrorism charges has appealed again to a Turkish court to release him from house arrest and lift his travel ban, his lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.

U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson reacts as he arrives at his home after being released from the prison in
FILE PHOTO: U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson reacts as he arrives at his home after being released from the prison in Izmir, Turkey July 25, 2018. Demiroren News Agency/DHA via REUTERS

The appeal document seen by Reuters said the court should halt any unlawful political interventions and lift judicial control provisions imposed on Andrew Brunson.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

