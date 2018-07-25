US pastor on trial in Turkey moved to house arrest - CNN Turk

An American pastor on trial in Turkey on terrorism charges has been moved to house arrest, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Wednesday, a week after a court decided to keep him in jail in a case which has caused a rift with the United States.

Andrew Brunson, a pastor from North Carolina who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, was indicted on charges of helping the group that Ankara blames for a failed 2016 coup against President Tayyip Erdogan.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)