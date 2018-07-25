US pastor on trial in Turkey moved to house arrest - CNN Turk

US pastor on trial in Turkey moved to house arrest - CNN Turk

An American pastor on trial in Turkey on terrorism charges has been moved to house arrest, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Wednesday, a week after a court decided to keep him in jail in a case which has caused a rift with the United States.

Ismail Cem Halavurt, lawyer of the jailed pastor Andrew Brunson, arrives at Aliaga Prison and Court
Ismail Cem Halavurt, lawyer of the jailed pastor Andrew Brunson, arrives at Aliaga Prison and Courthouse complex in Izmir, Turkey July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Andrew Brunson, a pastor from North Carolina who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, was indicted on charges of helping the group that Ankara blames for a failed 2016 coup against President Tayyip Erdogan.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Source: Reuters

