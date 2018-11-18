US peace envoy hopes for deal with Taliban in 2019 -media

FILE PHOTO: Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Iraq and the United Nations, listens to speakers during a panel discussion on Afghanistan at the Conservative Political Action conference (CPAC) in Washington, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

KABUL: The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan hopes to cement a peace deal with Taliban insurgents by April 2019, local media reported on Sunday.

The U.S. envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, who is in Kabul to lead talks between the United States, the Taliban and the Afghan government, told local reporters that "he hopes a peace deal is reached before April 20 next year".

Afghanistan is planning to hold presidential elections on April 20, 2019.

The Afghan-born U.S. diplomat said he remains "cautiously optimistic" and "hopeful" about the talks.

Source: Reuters

