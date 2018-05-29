US plans walkout as Syria takes reins of UN disarmament forum

GENEVA: The United States will stage a walkout in protest at Syria's presidency of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are going to walk out at some point this morning and we will be taking other actions that you will see over the course of Syria's presidency, so please stay tuned," Wood said.

Washington did not plan a boycott of the four-week presidency but wanted to hold Syria to account for its use of chemical weapons, he said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet)