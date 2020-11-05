Police arrest 10 in Portland, declare 'riot' on night after US vote

PORTLAND: Police in the city of Portland made arrests and seized fireworks, hammers and a rifle after late night demonstrations on Wednesday (Nov 4), as Oregon Governor Kate Brown activated the state's National Guard in response to "widespread violence" on the night after voting in the US presidential election.

Portland Police said it arrested 10 people in the demonstrations after declaring riots in the city's downtown area.

"All of the gatherings that were declared riots were downtown. We have made 10 arrests", a Portland Police spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement.

A heavy law enforcement presence flooded the streets after a handful of demonstrators broke off from hundreds-strong anti-Trump protests to shatter storefront windows, and a man believed to have thrown a molotov cocktail was arrested.

The Multnomah County sheriff's office cited "widespread violence" in the city's downtown area, including glass bottles thrown at police who advanced on demonstrators.

An AFP journalist at the scene witnessed two arrests during a skirmish on a street corner that left protester Michael Ream with a bloodied face.

"It's the same thing it always is - just horrible conduct of the police force and the terrible legacy that they carry every day," the 38-year-old PhD student told AFP as police handcuffed him.

Asked whether this week's contested election had brought him to the streets, he replied: "More or less. I mean, I haven't been out (protesting) in a while."

Portland has seen months of clashes between police and demonstrators, angered at the repeated killings of black Americans by law enforcement officers across the country.



The protesters involved in Wednesday's clashes had earlier attended a 300-strong peaceful rally in a downtown park hosted by a coalition of anti-capitalist groups featuring lectures, music and slogans including "The Vote is Over. The Fight Goes On."

Rally organiser Evan Burchfield told AFP the city had been using the police as a "tool of political repression" for years and that "nothing is actually going to change" if Joe Biden is elected.

Policemen are seen following a protest march the day after Election Day in Manhattan, New York City, New York, US, Nov 4, 2020. (REUTERS/Michelle Nichols)

Another group of protesters who had gathered by Portland's river on Wednesday vowed to "protect the results" of Tuesday's close-run election and held banners proclaiming "Count Every Vote."

"We want Trump out of office, that's the main focus," one rally leader told the crowd, to loud cheers.

Demonstrations were also seen in a few other US cities on Wednesday night as activists demanding that vote counts proceed unimpeded rallied in several cities, including Atlanta, Detroit and New York, where police said it made about 50 arrests.

Earlier on Wednesday, about 100 people gathered for an interfaith event before a planned march through downtown Detroit, in the battleground state of Michigan, to demand a full vote count and what they called a peaceful transition of power.

Local partners of Protect the Results - a coalition of more than 165 grassroots organisations, advocacy groups and labor unions - have organised over 100 events planned across the country between Wednesday and Saturday.

Heading into the Nov 3 elections, the United States had seen months of protests following the death in May of George Floyd, an African-American who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The protests once again picked up momentum following the police shooting later in the year of an African-American named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin and more recently of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr who was gunned down by two officers in Philadelphia.