World

US prepares push to reduce 'unnecessary' COVID-19 testing: Official

FILE PHOTO: A medical staff member in protective gear uses a swab to take samples from a visitor at 'drive-thru' testing center for the novel coronavirus disease of COVID-19 in Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

REUTERS: The United States is preparing to issue guidance on reducing "unnecessary" testing for COVID-19 as it works to reduce turnaround times for tests, a senior US health official said on Thursday (Jul 16).

Details of the guidance are still being hammered out but it would be aimed partly at discouraging COVID-19 patients who have completed home quarantine from getting retested before returning to work or school, said Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Speaking on a call with reporters, he said such unnecessary tests were "clogging up the system."

Source: Reuters/nh

