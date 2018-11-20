US preparing to add Venezuela to terrorism sponsors list - Washington Post

The Trump administration is preparing to add Venezuela to a U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that would escalate Washington's diplomatic struggle with the government of President Nicolas Maduro, The Washington Post said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends an event with soldiers who were injured during a recent attack by an armed group, in Caracas, Venezuela November 9, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

The Post said the U.S. State Department had been asking for feedback on the proposed move from various agencies in recent days, but it said U.S. officials declined to say whether a final decision had been made about the designation.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)

Source: Reuters

