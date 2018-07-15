US President Trump playing golf on Turnberry course in Scotland - Reuters reporters

U.S. President Donald Trump played golf at his Turnberry course in Scotland on Sunday on the final day of his visit to Britain.

Trump, wearing a white cap, was seen by two Reuters reporters on the course at Turnberry, along with several buggies carrying golf equipment and security personnel.

