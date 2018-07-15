US President Trump playing golf on Turnberry course in Scotland - Reuters reporters

U.S. President Donald Trump played golf at his Turnberry course in Scotland on Sunday on the final day of his visit to Britain.

TURNBERRY, Scotland: U.S. President Donald Trump played golf at his Turnberry course in Scotland on Sunday on the final day of his visit to Britain.

Trump, wearing a white cap, was seen by two Reuters reporters on the course at Turnberry, along with several buggies carrying golf equipment and security personnel.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Source: Reuters

