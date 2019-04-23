US President Trump to make state visit to UK in June

LONDON: US President Donald Trump has accepted Queen Elizabeth's invitation to make a state visit to Britain in June, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday (Apr 23).

Trump and his wife Melania will make the trip from Jun 3 to 5, the palace said, adding that further details would be announced in due course.

Trump will hold a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street. The trip coincides with events to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings during World War II.

"The UK and United States have a deep and enduring partnership that is rooted in our common history and shared interests," May said in a statement.

"The State Visit is an opportunity to strengthen our already close relationship in areas such as trade, investment, security and defence, and to discuss how we can build on these ties in the years ahead," she added.



"We do more together than any two nations in the world and we are both safer and more prosperous because of our cooperation."



The pomp associated with state visits will prove particularly controversial in Britain, where House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has already said he does not want the US president to address parliament.

May invited Trump for a state visit in January 2017 when she went to Washington just days after he took office in what was widely seen as an attempt to curry favour, particularly for post-Brexit trade ties.

An online petition to cancel Trump's state visit reached 1.9 million signatures and that trip was delayed.

On the last day of his visit, Jun 5, Trump will attend a large military ceremony in Portsmouth in southern England, where ships left for the D-Day landings 75 years ago in the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Downing Street said in a statement that the event would be "one of the greatest British military spectacles in recent history" involving "26 iconic RAF aircraft and at least 11 Royal Navy vessels".

Trump will then travel to Normandy on Jun 6 for the main D-Day commemorations, the statement said.

British anti-Trump campaign groups pledged to mobilise in "huge numbers" to protest against the visiting president.

When Trump last visited Britain in July 2018 on a working visit, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets.

