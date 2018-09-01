US President Trump to visit Ireland in November - Irish government

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November, the Irish government said on Friday.

"The Taoiseach (prime minister) understands that President Trump will stop in Ireland for a brief visit on his way to or from the (World War One) Armistice commemorations in Paris" in November, a government spokesman said.

