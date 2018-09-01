US President Trump to visit Ireland in November - Irish government

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November, the Irish government said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

"The Taoiseach (prime minister) understands that President Trump will stop in Ireland for a brief visit on his way to or from the (World War One) Armistice commemorations in Paris" in November, a government spokesman said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

