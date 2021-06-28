US reaches 323 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 323,327,328 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, and distributed 381,282,720 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 322,123,103 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Jun 26 out of 381,276,030 doses delivered.

The agency said 179,261,269 people had received at least one shot, while 153,028,665 in the United States are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am EDT on Sunday.

