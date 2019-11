REUTERS: The United States recorded 11 measles cases over a month as of Nov. 7, taking the total cases for the year to 1,261 in the worst outbreak since 1992, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The measles outbreak, which began in New York in October 2018, has largely been linked to children who did not receive vaccination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)