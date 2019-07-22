US recorded 25 new cases of measles last week

REUTERS: The United States recorded 25 new measles cases last week, bringing the total number of cases in the year to 1,148 as the country recorded its worst outbreak of the disease since 1992, federal health officials said on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had recorded a 2.2per cent increase in cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease from the previous week in 30 states as of July 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)