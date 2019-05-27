US recorded 60 new measles cases last week

The United States recorded 60 new measles cases last week, taking confirmed cases for the year to 940, the worst outbreak since 1994 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000, federal health officials said on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease rose 6.8per cent in the week ended May 24.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)