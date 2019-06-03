US records 41 new cases of measles last week

REUTERS: The United States recorded 41 new cases of measles in the week ended May 31, taking the total cases for the year to 981 in the worst outbreak since 1992, federal health officials said on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease rose 4per cent in the week ended May 31, from the previous week.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)