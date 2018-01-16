US report detailing new Russia sanctions to be issued on January 29 - TASS

A U.S. report detailing new sanctions against Russia will be published on Jan. 29, the TASS news agency cited U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman as saying on Tuesday.

MOSCOW: A U.S. report detailing new sanctions against Russia will be published on Jan. 29, the TASS news agency cited U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman as saying on Tuesday.

Washington is expected to impose fresh penalties against Russia for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential vote, an allegation Russia has repeatedly denied.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Jack Stubbs)