US's Mattis - Diplomacy should impose reason on North Korea's Kim

World

US's Mattis - Diplomacy should impose reason on North Korea's Kim

U.S. PACIFIC COMMAND HEADQUARTERS, Hawaii: U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stressed diplomacy as the way to deal with the North Korean crisis on Friday during talks with his South Korean counterpart in Hawaii, a day after Seoul's top diplomat said a military solution would be unacceptable.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis reviews the guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

Bookmark

U.S. PACIFIC COMMAND HEADQUARTERS, Hawaii: U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stressed diplomacy as the way to deal with the North Korean crisis on Friday during talks with his South Korean counterpart in Hawaii, a day after Seoul's top diplomat said a military solution would be unacceptable.

"Diplomacy should impose reason on Kim's reckless rhetoric and dangerous provocations," Mattis said, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He added that military options were meant to ensure diplomats spoke from a position of strength.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark