US's Pompeo, Russia's Lavrov discuss Trump-Putin meeting - US State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a call on Tuesday, discussed the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting as well as Syria and North Korea, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo speaks during a news conference following a meeting with
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference following a meeting with North Korea's envoy Kim Yong Chol in New York, U.S., May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to meet July 16 in Helsinki.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

Source: Reuters

