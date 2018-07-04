US's Pompeo, Russia's Lavrov discuss Trump-Putin meeting - US State Dept

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a call on Tuesday, discussed the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting as well as Syria and North Korea, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to meet July 16 in Helsinki.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)