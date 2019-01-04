US's Pompeo to visit Middle East, seek update on Khashoggi - statement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will seek an update to Saudi Arabia's investigation into the October killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he visits Riyadh during a trip to the Middle East next week, the State Department said on Friday.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will seek an update to Saudi Arabia's investigation into the October killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he visits Riyadh during a trip to the Middle East next week, the State Department said on Friday.

Pompeo will also visit Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait as part of his Jan. 8 to Jan. 15 trip, the department said in a statement.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)