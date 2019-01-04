US's Pompeo to visit Middle East, seek update on Khashoggi - statement

World

US's Pompeo to visit Middle East, seek update on Khashoggi - statement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will seek an update to Saudi Arabia's investigation into the October killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he visits Riyadh during a trip to the Middle East next week, the State Department said on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Wash
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference after the U.S.-Canada ministerial meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young

Pompeo will also visit Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait as part of his Jan. 8 to Jan. 15 trip, the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

Source: Reuters

