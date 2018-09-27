US's Pompeo to visit North Korea next month - US statement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Pyongyang next month to discuss North Korean denuclearisation efforts ahead of a planned second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of State said on Wednesday.

UNITED NATIONS:

Pompeo accepted the invitation while at a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho alongside the United Nation's gathering in New York, the department said in a statement.

(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)