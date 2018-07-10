US sanctions Malaysia-based agent for Iran's Mahan Air

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it had sanctioned a Malaysia-based sales agent for Mahan Air, an Iranian airline already under U.S. sanctions in connection with Iran's alleged support for international terrorism.

"As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of Mahan Travel and Tourism Sdn Bhd that are or come within U.S. jurisdiction are blocked," the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by David Alexander)