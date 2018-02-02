US sanctions six people, seven firms under rules targeting Hezbollah

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned six individuals and seven entities under financial regulations targeting the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group.

The six sanctioned individuals included five Lebanese and one Iraqi, most of them linked to Al-Inmaa Engineering and Contracting, the Treasury Department said in a statement. The seven entities were firms based in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Lebanon and Ghana, the statement said.

