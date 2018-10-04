US says asking for information on missing Saudi journalist

WASHINGTON: The U.S. State Department is monitoring and seeking information on the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. official said on Wednesday, a day after his fiancée reported he had failed to emerge from a meeting at the Saudi mission in Istanbul.

"We are closely following reports of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance and continue to seek information," a State Department official said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)