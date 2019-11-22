US says concerned about China's attempts to influence Taiwan's presidential vote

TAIPEI: The United States is concerned about China's attempts to influence Taiwan's upcoming presidential election, the top US official in Taiwan said on Friday (Nov 22), as China stepped up pressure on the self-ruled island ahead of the vote in January.

Brent Christensen, the de facto US ambassador to Taiwan, told reporters in Taipei that the Chinese attempts are of concern to the United States.

Taiwan has denounced China for trying to interfere in its democratic process ahead of Jan 11 elections for the presidency and legislature, including sailing an aircraft carrier group through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.