US says no new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 110 under investigation

WASHINGTON: The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday (Jan 27) had not recorded any new confirmed cases of a new coronavirus overnight since its last update of five, and said as many as 110 potential cases were under investigation.

Of the investigated cases across 26 states, 32 people had tested negative, the CDC said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is no evidence so far that the coronavirus is transmitted through imported goods, said Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Centre for Immunisation and Respiratory Diseases, in a briefing with reporters.

The outbreak that began in Wuhan at the end of last year has killed 81 and infected more than 2,800 in China.

US President Donald Trump on Monday offered any help China needed to control the outbreak which has also left tens of millions stranded during the Lunar New Year, the biggest Chinese holiday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The CDC on Thursday raised its travel alert for the coronavirus outbreak to a level 3, recommending people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China.



Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram



Full coverage: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus