US says other nations could be part of future Mideast peace talks

WASHINGTON: The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday the United States would consider supporting the involvement of other countries in Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in the future if it believes it would be helpful in reaching an accord.

Asked about Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' call on Tuesday for international peace talks, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said: "If at some point we believe that other countries could be helpful to the peace process, we would certainly be willing to bring them in."

"Is the time right for that right now? I'm not sure we've decided that, but that is certainly something that could happen in the future," Nauert added.

