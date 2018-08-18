US says redirects Syria funds as allies pony up US$300 million

WASHINGTON: The U.S. State Department said on Friday it will redirect US$230 million (£180.6 million) in frozen funding away from Syria and had raised US$300 million from coalition partners for recovery efforts in areas retaken from Islamic State militants in northeast Syria.

President Donald Trump had frozen the funds in March while his administration reassessed Washington's role in the Syrian conflict.

The department's spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saudi Arabia had contributed US$100 million and United Arab Emirates had pledged US$50 million toward the new funding.

"This decision does not represent any lessening of U.S. commitment to our strategic goals in Syria," Nauert said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bernadette Baum)