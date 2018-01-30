US says Russian military jet engaged in 'unsafe interaction' with US Navy aircraft

WASHINGTON: A Russian military jet engaged in an "unsafe interaction" with a U.S. Navy surveillance plane over the Black Sea on Monday, coming within 5 feet (1.5 meters) and crossing directly in front of the American plane, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

"We call on Russia to cease these unsafe actions that increase the risk of miscalculation, danger to aircrew on both sides, and midair collisions," the statement said.

