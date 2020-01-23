Shooting in downtown Seattle leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded

WASHINGTON: At least one person was killed and five wounded in a shooting on Thursday (Jan 23) in downtown Seattle, city police said on Twitter, adding they were searching for suspects.

Few details on the violence were immediately available but television station KOMO-TV reported the incident snarled evening rush-hour traffic and quoted an office worker identified only as Bill as saying he heard gunfire and saw scores of people running for cover.

"It was sheer panic," he said. "I've never seen anything like it."

"Detectives are investigating after six people were wounded by gunfire, one fatally," Seattle police said on Twitter.

"The suspect(s) fled the scene."

Police cordon off the site of a shooting in downtown on Jan 22, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Chris Porter/Getty Images/AFP)

This handout image taken by Nikesh Parekh and posted on his Twitter account shows police activity at the scene of a shooting which left one dead and six injured on 4th Avenue and Pine street in downtown Seattle, Washington State on Jan 22, 2020. (Photo: NIKESH PAREKH / AFP / @NIKESH_PAREKH TWITTER ACCOUNT)

A spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center said that seven victims had been brought to the hospital's emergency room. She gave no information about the patients' conditions.

The police department said officers and medics were providing aid to victims at the scene.

KOMO-TV said a 9-year-old boy was among the wounded, and that a 55-year-old woman was critically wounded. The station reported two suspects were at large.