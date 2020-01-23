Shooting in downtown Seattle leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded

WASHINGTON: At least one person was killed and five wounded in a shooting on Thursday (Jan 23) in downtown Seattle, city police said on Twitter, adding they were searching for suspects.

Police said at least one suspect was being sought in connection with the mass shooting that took place near a McDonald's fast food restaurant, just blocks away from the Pike Place Market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the third shooting in the area in less than two days, and the latest incident of gun violence that has affected churches, cinemas and other public places in the United States.

Few details on the violence were immediately available but television station KOMO-TV reported the incident snarled evening rush-hour traffic and quoted an office worker identified only as Bill as saying he heard gunfire and saw scores of people running for cover.

"It was sheer panic," he said. "I've never seen anything like it."

"Detectives are investigating after six people were wounded by gunfire, one fatally," Seattle police said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The suspect(s) fled the scene."

Tyler Parsons, an employee at Victrola Coffee Roasters, told The Seattle Times that he was working when he suddenly saw victims falling to the ground as shots rang out.

He said several people ran into his shop to seek cover and he saw two people with gunshot wounds.

"The shooting was just kind of terrifying. Terrifying it's so close," he told the paper.

One body covered with a white tarp could be seen in TV images lying on the sidewalk in front of the McDonald's two hours after the shooting.

It was unclear if any of the victims were tourists.

Police ordered people to stay out of the area and shut down a subway station as they searched for one or more suspects.



Police cordon off the site of a shooting in downtown on Jan 22, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Chris Porter/Getty Images/AFP)

This handout image taken by Nikesh Parekh and posted on his Twitter account shows police activity at the scene of a shooting which left one dead and six injured on 4th Avenue and Pine street in downtown Seattle, Washington State on Jan 22, 2020. (Photo: NIKESH PAREKH / AFP / @NIKESH_PAREKH TWITTER ACCOUNT)

A Fire Department spokesman described the fatality as a woman about 40 to 50 years of age, who was found dead at the scene.

KOMO-TV said a 9-year-old boy was among the wounded.



Seven victims had been brought to Harborview Medical Center's emergency room, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Susan Gregg, a spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center, said a 55-year-old woman shot in the abdomen was rushed into surgery and the boy, who was shot in the leg, was in serious condition. The other victims - five males - are in satisfactory condition, she said.

Gregg added that the nature of the injuries varied from grazing wounds to life-threatening injuries.

One witness interviewed by local media said he had seen two men arguing loudly before they started shooting at one another, hitting bystanders.

The police department said officers and medics were providing aid to victims at the scene.

