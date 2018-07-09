US Secretary of State makes surprise visit to Afghanistan

KABUL: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Afghanistan on a surprise visit on Monday (Jul 9), pledging support for President Ashraf Ghani's bid to start peace talks with the Taliban and repeating that the United States would be willing to join talks itself.

Monday's visit, at the end of a tour of Asian countries including North Korea and Vietnam, was Pompeo's first to Afghanistan since he became secretary of state in April.

